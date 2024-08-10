Share CMNNews -- The Credible Medical News Network

"AND JUST LIKE THAT, THE CLAIM VACCINES ARE THE WORLD’S BEST STUDIED PRODUCT DIES" by Aaron Siri

"The world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, and company have just capitulated…"

MEDICAL FASCISM IN AUSTRALIA

“Asked what he’s drawn from the experience, Dr Kok replied,

“That there is no free speech in this country, we are under 24/7 surveillance, and career destruction is on the table if you attack sacred cows”

Italian Scientists Warn: New ‘Neurological Emergency’ Spreading Among Covid-Vaccinated

A group of prominent Italian scientists is raising the alarm after discovering a new “neurological emergency” that is emerging among those who have been “vaccinated” with Covid mRNA shots.

New Study Confirms: Covid Injections Cause DEBILITATING Neurological Disorders

A new study has confirmed that surging cases of several once-rare forms of “debilitating neurological disorders” are being caused by Covid mRNA shots.

A bombshell new study has confirmed that surging cases of several once-rare forms of “debilitating neurological disorders” are being caused by Covid mRNA shots.

The discovery was made by an international group of neurology-focused researchers.

The team, made up of leading researchers in the United States and Kenya, sought to investigate the links between Covid mRNA injections and recent spikes in reports of autoimmune encephalitis (AE), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD).

All three are described as “complex and debilitating neurological disorders.”

Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-024-02627-0

New Zealand’s Updated Pandemic Plan Sparks Public Outcry

Health New Zealand’s newly released interim update to its Pandemic Plan went viral with claims the plan authorized forced vaccination. Experts said alarmist claims of new authoritarian powers are incorrect, but the plan could foreshadow a “next pandemic,” and public debate is imperative.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-zealand-updated-pandemic-plan-public-outcry-forced-vaccination/

"...mandates were wrong." Says Politician.

Former NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet - "People's personal choices should not have cost them their jobs."

“Vaccines saved lives” – but there is no proof of this statement.

The WHO Is No Longer Fit for Purpose

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-is-no-longer-fit-for-purpose/

Paper showing COVID and flu vaccines do NOT reduce hospitalization was published today

We immediately got four offers from top journals to submit for publication in their journals. Also, the Medicare data confirms the Czech data that vaccine toxicity varies by brand!

The SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein: An Engineered Prion-Like Incapacitating Agent?

https://rumble.com/v1wcm6c-dr.-kevin-mccairn-the-sars-cov-2-spike-protein-an-engineered-prion-like-inc.html

The silent disaster of bio-warfare prions infecting humanity

https://healthallianceaustralia.org/webinars/dr-kevin-mccairn/

Club of Rome: “The Real Enemy… Is Humanity Itself”

"In 1991, a globalist think tank called the 'Club of Rome' released a document titled 'The First Global Revolution', in which "global warming" was announced as the new pretext to wage war on humanity"

THE FIRST GLOBAL REVOLUTION

Moderna v Pfizer -- Deaths – Massive Data

Singapore Officially Releases Annual Birth and Death Report 2023:

Post Vax Deaths Continues to Erupt and Stunning Declining Births

EXCESS deaths within the home 2020-2023

A staggering 20,000 excess deaths within Scottish homes

"Blood Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Vaccine in Humans"

A summary of the newly uploaded preprint by Kent et al.

Correction and clarification on HHS current shenanigans regarding bird flu diagnostics and vaccines.

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/correction-and-clarification-on-hhs

The virus was safer than the vaccine. Whoops!

“No wonder trust in the mainstream medical community has sunk from 71.5% to 40.1%.”

The ultimate goal of the Pact for the Future: A planetary technocracy to manage global crises on behalf of the global corporatocracy

A "scientific priesthood" will determine the limits of our actions and "protect" us from complex global shocks.

China’s Medical Device Technology has surpassed Europe’s top technology

https://yellowlion.org/medical-technology/

China's medical technology shows world-leading signs in some fields

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/13/WS6641d7c4a31082fc043c6d50.html

Pfizer’s “Secret” Report on the Covid “Vaccine”. Beyond Manslaughter. The Evidence is Overwhelming. The Vaccine Should Be Immediately Withdrawn Worldwide

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizers-secret-report-on-the-covid-vaccine-beyond-manslaughter-the-evidence-is-overwhelming-the-vaccine-should-be-immediately-withdrawn-worldwide/5780561

Berlin: Thousands march in COVID-19 pandemic skeptic protest

BERLIN PROTEST

https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-thousands-march-in-covid-19-pandemic-skeptic-protest/a-69850493

We Reap the Harvest of Lies

https://brownstone.org/articles/we-reap-the-harvest-of-lies/

NATIONAL AND STATE PROVISIONS FOR MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW TO BE ENACTED ARE IN PLACE

Arizona granted former governor, Doug Ducey, the authority to create, operate and maintain concentration camps.

Presently in Arizona …. the state can imprison you for "suspected" symptoms and they can forcibly vaccinate and force other treatment upon a person or persons. In short, governors are granting themselves the authority to have complete control over your freedom, your body and even your life.

Australian “Rabbit hole”: Piles of reports mounting in death of 21yo after Covid-19 vaccine, coroner says

The death of a woman in her 20s after she received a Covid-19 vaccine could progress to a full coronial inquest.

https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/courts-law/rabbit-hole-piles-of-reports-mounting-in-death-of-21yo-after-covid19-vaccine-coroner-says/news-story/c50a120107b0042698f3a120578742fc

A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province.

"We found all-cause death risks to be even higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated and that the booster doses were ineffective. "

" We also found a slight but statistically significant loss of life expectancy for those vaccinated with 2 or 3/4 doses"

https://europepmc.org/article/MED/39065111

COMPELLING EVIDENCE THE AUSTRALIAN TGA BLOCKED REPORTING OF SERIOUS VAX EFFECTS

A Royal Commission is needed..…

When last I checked, the Australian adverse drug reporting system, DAEN, reports only 30 deaths possibly related to the Covid “vaccines”. Credible Excess Death analysis since the rollout of the “vaccines” not due to Covid-19 could possibly be more than 100,000.

EXCESS DEATHS AUSTRALIA — ALMOST NONE DURING 2020 AND 2021 DURING THE “HORRIBLE ‘DEADLY’ COVID EPIDEMIC” — THE HUGE SURGE IN 2022 HAS ABATED BUT EXCESS DEATHS ARE STILL OCCURRING — 117,643 DEAD — EQUAL TO MORE THAN 600 BOEING PLANE CRASHES — Editorial

https://cmnnews.substack.com/p/the-credible-medical-news-network-222

ANSWER = 117,643 Excess Deaths (excluding Covid) over that 47 month period

That is 2,500 Excess Deaths from All Causes (exc Covid-19) PER MONTH

(And remember – that number does not include pending final reports on Coroner’s Case Deaths for that period)

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, (fully seated), could not hold all those bodies.

The number is equivalent to 619 Boeing 737-400 planes crashing with no survivors.

That is equal to 13 crashes PER MONTH for 47 months.

So --- WHAT DID THESE PEOPLE DIE FROM? (they did not die from Covid-19)

And – IT IS OBVIOUS WHEN this phenomenon BEGAN. Look at the chart BELOW — Deaths from All Causes Australia 2020 – 2024

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline?country=~AUS

Dr. Vernon Coleman: The PCR Test Can Kill You – and Could Be Used to Vaccinate You (And Anyone Who Denies This Is a Fool)

Leading Pro-Vaccine Journalist Dies Suddenly From Turbo Brain Cancer

Australian Journalist Jane Hansen has died suddenly from brain cancer, after the aggressive illness developed following her first Pfizer jab in 2021.

Pro-Vaccine Doctor Who Mocked “Anti-Vaxxers” Online Dies Suddenly at 43

Dr. Vicky Jennings reportedly dropped dead after suffering a sudden heart attack.

SCOTLAND: Winter Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection Study: Latest infection fatality rates (IFRs) revealed.

The overall Infection Fatality Rate of Covid is 0.0762%.

Meaning a 99.9238% survival rate over all age groups. Bare in mind the IFR of ‘influenza’ is said to be anywhere from 0.03%-0.1%. So ‘COVID’ is within that range.

There's Just One Problem: AI Isn't Intelligent, and That's a Systemic Risk

Mimicry of intelligence isn't intelligence, and so while AI mimicry is a powerful tool, it isn't intelligent.

AUSTRALIAN JOURNAL OF GENERAL PRACTICE

Should we now discuss possible COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness?

All this makes it plausible that the COVID-19 vaccines have always had an effectiveness that was very low, zero, or even negative, with inadequate methods allowing for a highly exaggerated effectiveness initially – an exaggeration that is lessened with time. It is, as Professor Tindle noted, possible that the vaccines could be causing immunosuppression. With the ubiquitousness of the vaccines, and the fact that some vaccine mandates are still in place, to say nothing of the upcoming Senate inquiry into excess mortality,

https://www1.racgp.org.au/ajgp/2024/july/letters

