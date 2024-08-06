His death certificate acknowledged “reaction to COVID-19 vaccination” as one of the causes of his death.

ARE WE DEALING WITH MALICIOUS, MURDEROUS INTENT IN THE DESIGN OF THE COVID MRNA “VACCINES”?

OR ARE WE WITNESSING GROSS PROFESSIONAL INCOMPETENCE AND MALFEASANCE?

HOW THE WHITE CLOTS FORM AFTER COVID VACCINATION

The Chemistry explained by Greg Harrison

PART 2 on how the “white clots” are formed

Greg Harrison explains step by step how the white clots are formed. The basic chemistry – backed up by over 200 scientific and medical papers. Retired US Major Tom Haviland also joins us along with embalmer, Richard Hirschman.

Richard Hirschman displays a huge white clot recently taken from a dead body while performing standard embalming procedures. The longest white clot ever seen.

https://rumble.com/v58sxv8-breaking-bombshell-report-greg-harrison-presentation-part-2-on-how-white-cl.html

PART ONE – CMN News -- 29 th July

https://cmnnews.substack.com/p/the-credible-medical-news-network-e0e

Short Video Explanation – 8 minutes

https://x.com/sensereceptor/status/1815614910807630168

Full Video – 1 Hour 40 Minutes

https://rumble.com/v57fkwc-funeral-embalmers-directors-and-new-evidence-on-white-clots-presented-in-pr.html

WHITE CLOTS REMOVED FROM DEAD BODIES DURING EMBALMING

DID THIS MAN JUST SAY HE WANTS TO GO TO HELL?

Quote: “This man is Stanley Plotkin, the Godfather of vaccines. He is also a consultant to Moderna, one of the main manufacturers of the Covid vaccine. He is under oath admitting to the use of fetal tissue from aborted babies. He also says he'll gladly go to hell for what he's done.”

https://x.com/cartlanddavid/status/1818783647966887988?s=12

PLOTKIN

MODERNA SHARES COLLAPSED BY 21% IN ONE DAY’S TRADING

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/moderna-stock-tumbles-21-as-earnings-show-people-arent-getting-as-many-covid-shots/ar-BB1r2tlu

MEANWHILE WHILE BACK IN JUNE … A MODERNA DIRECTOR SELLS

Moderna Director Afeyan sells over $1.9 million in company stock

https://au.investing.com/news/company-news/moderna-director-afeyan-sells-over-19-million-in-company-stock-93CH-3322076

MODERNA SHARES COLLAPSE BY 29 % IN ONE WEEK — NO FUTURE FOR MRNA TECHNOLOGY — COVID “VACCINES” IN DEEP TROUBLE

CONCLUSION — 30.9 MILLION EXCESS DEAD - RANCOURT et al

MODERNA SHARES OVER 6 MONTHS

MODERNA SHARES OVER 5 YEARS

SURGE IN ALZHEIMERS DISEASE LINKED TO COVID VACCINES

A major new peer-reviewed study has found that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the surging numbers of people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders. The study, published in QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, was conducted by a team of eminent South Korean researchers. The aim of the study was to identify links between the Covid mRNA injections and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The researchers, led by Professor Jee Hoon Roh of the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, analyzed the official government data for a total of 558,017 South Korean individuals. The official government data was obtained from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) databases. The government databases comprise the healthcare data of more than 99 percent of the entire Korean population. The comprehensive database also includes records of each individual’s COVID-19 diagnoses and Covid vaccination profiles. All of those in the study’s data pool were residents of Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Those 558,017 individuals were a random 50% sample of city residents aged 65 and above. The study focused on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) incidences post-vaccination, identified via ICD-10 codes, using multivariable logistic and Cox regression analyses.

The study’s findings show a huge surge in cases of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA injections.

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1818717937269670045

The silent disaster of bio-warfare prions infecting humanity

https://healthallianceaustralia.org/webinars/dr-kevin-mccairn/

THE CLOWN SHOW IN AUSTRALIA – 10 MINUTES OF TRUTH

“Absolutely brutal.”

https://x.com/i/status/1789994877331333206

INCLUDING THE USE OF FORCE – IN NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand's Pandemic Plan to Legalise Vaccination by Force

The Ministry of Health's Pandemic Plan

“Section 71A states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71. These special powers were used for the first time during the response to COVID-19. In general terms, they performed well. However, there were some mis-steps in their application, they lack procedural and human rights safeguards and court judgments have found that while they can be used as a stop-gap measure in emergency situations, they are not suitable for sustained, complex responses.”

THE NEW ZEALAND “PANDEMIC PLAN” HERE IN FULL

https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/publications/interim_nz_pandemic_plan_v2.pdf

Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations

Also: Bill Gates and WHO Call For Military To Round Up mRNA Vaccine Refusers, NZ's Pandemic Plan to Legalise Vaccination by Force

Welcome to the 4th Reich

Bill Gates and WHO Call For Military To Round Up mRNA Vaccine Refusers During Bird Flu Pandemic

Largest Study of Its Kind Finds Excess Deaths During Pandemic Caused by Public Health Response, Not Virus

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/excess-death-covid-public-health-measures/

US Government ‘Saddled’ With COVID Vaccine Injury ‘Mess’ — While Vaccine Makers Avoid Liability

As early as January 2022, NIH researchers were aware of at least 850 peer-reviewed case reports and/or research articles about COVID-19 vaccine reactions, according to emails obtained by Children’s Health Defense.

‘Is it reasonable to dismiss … 20 new symptoms … in a single person post vaccine?’

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nih-covid-vaccine-injury-chd-foia-pharma-liability/

The False Idol.

How Western Industrialised Populations Have Been Brainwashed, Indoctrinated, Propagandised and Intimidated to Believe in the Dogma of Modern Medicine.

The Cult of Modern Medicine Note: The Author is a Doctor

THE IDOL

"Blood Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Vaccine in Humans"

A summary of the newly uploaded preprint by Kent et al

A new preprint hit the presses on July 27, 2024 entitled: “Blood Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Vaccine in Humans”

It was written by a group out of Australia and describes experiments that they did to show that the lipid nanoparticles used in the Moderna COVID-19 injectable products stick around and circulate in the blood. Shocker.

THE FULL PAPER

Blood Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Lipid

Nanoparticle mRNA Vaccine in Humans

“Lipid nanoparticle mRNA vaccines are an exciting but new technology used in humans. There is limited understanding of factors that influence their biodistribution and immunogenicity.

Antibodies to polyethylene glycol (PEG), which is on the surface of the lipid nanoparticle, are detectable in humans and boosted by human mRNA vaccination.”

“ The mRNA was detectable out to 14-28 days post-vaccination in most subjects”

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.07.25.24311039v1.full.pdf

Even When It Came to Children the German Government Ignored Their Own Scientists to Impose Strict COVID Vaccine and Mask Mandates

Germany’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was based on political objectives, and the government implemented countermeasures that often contradicted scientific evidence, according to documents leaked by a former employee of Germany’s public health agency.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rki-files-german-government-scientists-covid-vaccine-mask-mandates/

Major Tom Haviland, R. Hirschman, John O’Looney – White Rubbery Clots: Government Ignores CARNAGE!

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/major-haviland-r-hircshman-john-olooney-white-rubbery-clots-government-ignores-carnage/

Why is BioNTech Expecting Pandemic-Level Vaccine Sales in the Autumn?

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/07/16/why-is-biontech-expecting-pandemic-level-vaccine-sales-in-the-autumn/

BIONTECH SHARE PRICE COLLAPSE OVER 5 YEARS

Gene therapies - futile and deadly. The train wreck continues.

No, there is no "off-switch". mRNA is poison and cannot be made into medicine.

Dr. McCullough should have enough sense to disassociate himself from this science-themed pornography… or at least tell his boss Foster Coulson to reign-in the Vigilant Fox’s click bait productions.

How to Kill Your Brother Completely Legally

Using a clinical trial of experimental "targeted gene therapy" with only one participant

Quote: “As typical of gene therapies, they can never be delivered to the right location in the correct amount. This is dependent on highly variable individual cellular processes which nobody in science understands to the degree that can be safely, predictably and reproducibly manipulated in humans.”

Japanese Neuroscientist Dr. Hiroto Komano Alarmed at Explosive Dementia Surge Amongst COVID Vaccinated Individuals: Massive Study of ~600,000 Reveals

"It's unbelievable that they're also developing other vaccines with messenger RNA!"

Watch: Study of 125 Countries Finds ‘No Apparent Benefit’ From COVID Vaccines

Joseph Hickey, Ph.D., co-author of a global study of excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss the study’s findings and analyze the likely causes contributing to increases in excess deaths and overall mortality.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/joseph-hickey-study-125-countries-no-benefit-covid-vaccines/

All Things Bugs: Bill Gates, U.S. Military Among Investors in GMO Insect Protein for Humans

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2012 funded All Things Bugs, a project to “develop a novel food product made from insects to treat malnutrition in children from famine stricken areas of the world.” The company has since expanded into developing genetically modified insects, with help from the U.S. Department of Defense.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/all-things-bugs-bill-gates-military-investors-gmo-insect-protein-humans/

Italian Scientists Warn: New ‘Neurological Emergency’ Spreading Among Covid-Vaccinated

A group of prominent Italian scientists is raising the alarm after discovering a new “neurological emergency” that is emerging among those who have been “vaccinated” with Covid mRNA shots.

TRAGIC: Parents Warn Public after Son Killed by Pfizer Shot

The parents of 23-year-old Trent Lieffring are raising the alarm after their son was killed by Pfizer’s Covid mRNA shot.

Trent spent the rest of his life in a vegetative state until he died.

TRENT PHOTO

