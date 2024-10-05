ALMOST 10 FOLD INCREASE IN EXCESS DEATHS

AUSTRALIA 2021 - 2022

STAGGERING 10 FOLD INCREASE IN EXCESS DEATH FOLLOWING 2021 COVID VACCINATION PROGRAM IN AUSTRALIA

Increase Revealed in Excess Deaths from 2021 – 2022 on the Australian Bureau of Statistics Data – And nobody at the ABS seems to care? Or the Australian Government?

Measuring Australia's excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic until December 2023

Released 28/06/2024

Quote: “Excess mortality measures have been a common statistical tool used around the world to understand the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mortality. Excess mortality is defined as the difference between the total number of deaths from all causes in a specified period and the expected numbers of deaths from all causes in that same period.

The ABS has adopted aspects of a methodology used by New South Wales (NSW) Health, applying a cyclical linear regression with a robust estimation procedure to produce both an expected number of deaths and a range of expected deaths. The ABS has applied this model to estimate age specific death rates (ASDRs) for certain age groups, and converted the expected death rates into an expected number of deaths for each age group. These are then added across age groups to obtain an expected count for the total population. Using ASDRs accounts for changes in population size and age composition.”

EXCESS MORTALITY BY YEAR, 2020 – 2023

The Table below is published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and is calculated using their methodology for Excess Death numbers above predicted expectations.

Link: https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/measuring-australias-excess-mortality-during-covid-19-pandemic-until-december-2023

Note that during the Year 2020, when the “horrible, deadly”, ‘once in a century’ Covid Virus global “Pandemic” occurred, Australian Excess Death numbers were negative 5,241 (below the number expected by the ABS Model). Not so scary after all ?

A Mass Fear and Vaccination campaign was then conducted during 2021. Australia became one of the most heavily vaccinated nations on Earth. The results of that are revealed by the Excess Death numbers in 2022 which include deaths from all causes including deaths from or with Covid-19.

A 10 Fold surge in excess deaths demonstrates either a dramatic failure of the Covid vaccination program to prevent deaths from Covid-19 or a dramatic number of increased deaths caused by the vaccines …. or both.

The ABS seems especially uninterested in analysing what actually happened. What is needed is a thorough analysis of deaths in 2022 correlated with the vaccination status of the victims. A large scale forensic Autopsy study may be worthy of consideration with tissue samples being tested for Spike Protein presence and SARS CoV2 Viral Nucleo Capsid presence.

But that will never happen if the Australian Government does not want it to happen.

AN ALMOST 10 FOLD INCREASE IN EXCESS DEATHS IN AUSTRALIA FROM 2021 TO 2022 (FROM ALL CAUSES)

If there was a 10 fold increase in car crash fatalities, someone would have noticed.

If there was a 10 fold increase in plane crash fatalities, someone would have noticed.

If there was a 10 fold increase in hospital fatalities, someone would have noticed.

If there was a 10 fold increase in heart attacks, someone would have noticed.

If there was a 10 fold increase in deaths of children, someone would have noticed.

BUT NO ONE HAS NOTICED THE HUGE INCREASE IN DEATH IN 2022 BECAUSE THAT HUGE 10 FOLD INCREASE IN EXCESS DEATH MUST BE DUE TO EITHER THE COVID VACCINES THEMSELVES or THEIR FAILURE TO PREVENT DEATH FROM COVID …. or BOTH

https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/measuring-australias-excess-mortality-during-covid-19-pandemic-until-december-2023

OUR WORLD IN DATA - an Alternative View

Another source of Deaths from All Causes Data is contained in the graphs produced by OUR WORLD IN DATA

They use a Baseline Average of Deaths in the prior period 2015 – 2019. This methodology does not involve any “estimation procedure”. It simply uses the average number of deaths in the period prior to the global Covid event as the Baseline.

That Baseline is the Zero line on the following Graphs.

Australia’s current Death Numbers from All Causes are up by 25 % (above the Baseline Average)

AUSTRALIA

Canada’s current Death Numbers from All Causes are up by 20 % (above the Baseline Average)

CANADA

Ireland’s current Death Numbers from All Causes are up by 25 % (above the Baseline Average)

IRELAND

Japan’s current Death Numbers from All Causes are up by 24 % (above the Baseline Average)

JAPAN

Taiwan’s current Death Numbers from All Causes are up by 19 % (above the Baseline Average)

TAIWAN

Singapore’s current Death Numbers from All Causes are up by 25 % (above the Baseline Average)

SINGAPORE IS THE WORLD CHAMPION OF EXCESS DEATH SINCE THE COVID VACCINATIONS BEGAN.

Since September 2021, their Excess Deaths from All Causes have averaged 30 % with some spikes between 40 % and 50 %.

The Singapore population is 93.58 % Covid Vaccinated (Our World in Data). Their Vaccination waves occurred principally in July 2021 and in January 2022.

SINGAPORE

VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED FROM DECEMBER 2020 - AUGUST 2024

This graph shows that the bulk of Covid vaccinations occurred globally from early 2021 to March 2022. The Excess Deaths began to appear in early 2022 and have continued since then to the present day.

