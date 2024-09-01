DEATHS FROM ALL CAUSES SURGE IN 2022 IN AUSTRALIA

In 2020, there were 141,116 deaths in Australia from All Causes --

"in line with the baseline average" (as per ABS statement of fact in Reference) i.e. in line with historical data.

In 2021, there were 149,486 deaths in Australia from All Causes.

In 2022, there were 190,939 deaths in Australia from All Causes.

THE GRIM DATA OF DEATH IN AUSTRALIA --

FROM AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF HEALTH AND WELFARE

SHARP INCREASE IN DEATHS FROM ALL CAUSES IN 2022 – THESE EXCESS DEATHS CANNOT BE DUE TO COVID-19 – ACCORDING TO THE AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS

GRIM = General Record of Incidence of Mortality (GRIM) data

THE GRIM DETAILS ARE HERE

https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-expectancy-deaths/grim-books/contents/data-visualisation

CHANGE IN MORTALITY RATES FOR ALL CERTAIN INFECTIOUS AND PARASITIC DISEASES – ANNUAL CHANGE 8.9 % -- TOTAL CHANGE 18.6 %

THE GRIM DATA IN SPREADSHEETS

https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-expectancy-deaths/grim-books/contents/grim-excel-workbooks

DEATHS FROM ALL DISEASES OF THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM – NO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE – DEATH LEVELS IN 2022 ARE LOWER THAN 2019 – 15,829 DEATHS (2019)

-- 15,203 DEATHS (2022)

NOTE: LOWER THAN 2019

(2019 was the year before the “horrible”, “deadly” Covid-19 Disease hit)

HUGE INCREASE IN DEATHS IN THE CIRCULATORY SYSTEM (STROKES AND HEART ATTACKS) --

40,626 DEATHS in 2020 – 45,005 DEATHS IN 2022

Link to GRIM: https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-expectancy-deaths/grim-books/contents/grim-excel-workbooks

3.17 % of the Total ALL CAUSES Deaths were attributed to Covid (died from or with)

2.5 % of the Total ALL CAUSES Deaths were attributed to Covid (died from)

2.5 % is not a "horrible pandemic of death".

EXCESS DEATHS AUSTRALIA — ALMOST NONE DURING 2020 AND 2021 DURING THE “HORRIBLE ‘DEADLY’ COVID EPIDEMIC” — THE HUGE SURGE IN 2022 HAS ABATED BUT EXCESS DEATHS ARE STILL OCCURRING — 117,643 DEAD — EQUAL TO MORE THAN 600 BOEING PLANE CRASHES — CMN News Editorial from 24 th July 2024

https://cmnnews.substack.com/p/the-credible-medical-news-network-222

33 NURSES “DIED SUDDENLY” LAST WEEK IN THE UNITED STATES

No Cause of Death reported in most

Western World Has Succumbed to Tyranny

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/08/20/the-western-world-has-succumbed-to-tyranny/

Side-Effects of Public Health Policies Against Covid-19: The Story of an Over-Reaction

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2021.696818/full

Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions

https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html

Sheryl Ruettgers Talks About Her Debilitating Neurological Injuries: From 2021

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/159019.html

On a mission to unlock the full potential of every drug

https://everycure.org/about/

THE MONKEYPOX SO-CALLED “GLOBAL EMERGENCY”

WHO Removes Hundreds of Monkeypox Deaths as Case Fatality Rate Drops to 0.2%. Some “Global Emergency”

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/08/28/who-removes-hundreds-of-monkeypox-deaths-as-case-fatality-rate-drops-to-0-2-some-global-emergency/

HOW TO SPOT A PSYCHOPATH

Puzzling people: the labyrinth of the psychopath "Psychopaths are the undisputed masters of mind-control. They do not do this by placing you under an intense light and filling you full of drugs, but by first evaluating you, then piecemeal and over time playing on and amplifying any gaps in your self-esteem. Before you know it, your thoughts and opinions are nearly all ones the psychopath has planted in your mind." quote from Thomas Sheridan's book Puzzling people: the labyrinth of the psychopath https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/10800064-puzzling-people

Excess Death Charts Since The Covid "Vaccine" Bioweapon Injection Roll Out | Still Rising

https://www.truth11.com/excess-death-charts-since-the-covid-vaccine-bioweapon-injection-roll-out-still-rising/

MORE EXCESS DEATHS IN THE US AND UK – BUT NOBODY CARES IN GOVERNMENT BECAUSE THE “VACCINES”: ARE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” -- EFFECTIVE AT WHAT?

Corruption in the Australian Parliament and Bureaucracy

The Erosion of Trust.

The fight against corruption is ongoing, and only through sustained effort can the integrity of Australian governance be preserved. Corruption at the highest levels of government erodes the very foundations of democracy. The majority of the Federal Politicians and a significant number of bureaucrats have placed the Australian population in danger of the greatest toxic health crisis facing humanity, the injection of the pseudo-viral genes of the covid vaccine. They will all have to answer for the damage they have done, one day. This is not just a test of our democracy, it’s a challenge to our civilisation.

EVOLUTION OF SEASONAL INFLUENZA VIRUS – 10 YEARS OF DATA SUMMARISED - IT MUTATES FREQUENTLY

Real-time tracking of influenza A/H3N2 evolution

Remdesivir – What You Must Know –”Run Death is Near”

"Please share this article with everyone you know. And please send or show copies of this article to every doctor and nurse you can reach. "

PFIZER COVID VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORT – PREPARED BY THE COMPANY – DATA FROM 1ST DECEMBER 2020 THROUGH TO 28TH FEBRUARY 2021

CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT 162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 29-FEB-2021

Case Outcome:

1,223 CASES WERE FATAL FROM THE SAMPLE SIZE OF 42,086

FATALITY RATE = 2.9 %

COVID-19 INFECTIONS 1,927 = 4.6 %

ANAPHYLACTIC REACTIONS 1,833 = 4.3 %

NOT RECOVERED (FROM ADVERSE EVENT) = 11,361 = 27 %

(at time of report)

Conclusion reached in all Adverse Event Report Categories:

“This cumulative case review does not raise new safety issues. Surveillance will continue.

“ DOES NOT RAISE NEW SAFETY ISSUES” – in other words, the company was not surprised by the scale of adverse event reports.

Were they expected? The word “new” begs explanation.

In the Discussion: Pfizer states --

“ The findings of these signal detection analyses are consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine.”

and “The data do not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes …”

Nothing “novel”/new — nothing they did not know already?

Full Report Available at this Colorado Government Link: https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/html-attachments/h_bus_2022a_03032022_013716_pm_committee_summary/Attachment%20C.pdf

Global Governance

The 193 members of the United Nations have until 1pm Eastern, September 3, 2024 to “break the silence” regarding the third revised version of the “Pact for the Future.” YOUR SILENCE IS YOUR CONSENT.

A New Documentary “My Biggest Battle” – Super Athlete suffers severe Covid Vaccine Reaction – Heiko Sepp

The film follows the painful journey of a once thriving extreme triathlete Heiko Sepp who lost his health after the second dose of Covid vaccine and has been suffering ever since.

Known for his remarkable achievements in extreme triathlons, including podium placements in grueling races like the Norseman, Heiko's passion for the sport is central to his identity. However, everything changed in September 2021 when Heiko received his second COVID-19 vaccination. What began as chest pain rapidly escalated into a series of debilitating symptoms, including heart inflammation, joint pain, and muscle spasms, leaving Heiko's once vibrant life shrouded in pain and uncertainty.

The film follows Heiko's challenging journey through countless hospital visits, medical tests, and consultations with healthcare professionals. Despite his lifelong peak health and athletic prowess, Heiko faces a healthcare system that offers few answers and little relief. As Heiko's search for a diagnosis leads him to an esteemed immunologist, the documentary delves into the emerging understanding of vaccine-induced autoimmunity and its implications for people like Heiko. The film concludes with a message of hope and resilience, raising critical questions about vaccine safety and healthcare accessibility.

ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY – KIDNEY FAILURE SURGING SINCE COVID VACCINES RELEASED

Do You Know Someone Whose Kidneys Mysteriously Failed in the Past Few Years?

It turns out that this is a BIG problem, and nobody is talking about it.

Open Letter to Students and Parents about Vaccines

https://brownstone.org/articles/open-letter-to-students-and-parents-about-vaccines/

Hardship and heartache told at the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry

The consequences of government policies

WHO issues GREATLY REDUCED case and death numbers for Moneypox today

“Every article I had been reading about moneypox was filled with errors, presumably because it was based on press releases that were incorrect. I can find no evidence that the disease is rapidly spreading (though it might be) nor that it is severe, nor that any special treatments are recommended by those in the know.”

US, UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway: cumulative excess deaths kept rising after the shots rolled out

I got a tip from one of my colleagues that Denmark, Finland, and Norway had very similar vaccine policies. Mortality kept going up after the shots

The UN Silence Has Been Broken!

The 193 members of the United Nations have NOT been able to reach consensus on the five page document that is one of the three documents that make up the "Pact for the Future".

“The United Nations has FAILED to reach consensus agreement on the “Declaration on Future Generations”.

As I reported HERE , the document was placed into the “silence procedure” for 72 hours starting on August 13, 2024.”

DR RISCH IS RIGHT

Dr. Harvey Risch Warns: Covid Shots Are TOXIC

A revered Yale University epidemiologist is speaking out to warn the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are a “toxic shot.”

Pfizer COVID Vaccine ‘Catalyst’ in Death of 34-Year-Old Man

When Henrietta Simoes’ son Victor died suddenly 16 days after his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, she began seeking answers. Now, the details of his case have been published, providing important evidence for how the vaccine can injure the heart.

Pfizer vax ‘suspected catalyst’ in events leading to Victor’s death

According to the case report, 16 days after his first dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, Victor “experienced acute inflammation, sudden thoracic aortic dissection, and pericardial tamponade, rapidly leading to his death.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/victor-simoes-death-pfizer-covid-vaccine-report/

THE UK HAS BEEN TURNED INTO A CONSTITUTIONAL DICTATORSHIP – This article was published in 2022.

“UK government agencies now have the mandates to commit crimes with impunity; protests will be effectively criminalized or shut down under extraordinary police powers; online dissent will be censored; and journalists will no longer be allowed to report any information deemed contrary to the “national interest” (Davis 2021b).”

From Klaus Schwab of the unelected WEF (World Economic Forum)

"Most people, fearful of the danger posed by COVID-19 [in a] a life-or-death kind of situation [...] will agree that in such circumstances public power can rightfully override individual rights. Then, when the crisis is over, some may realize that their country has suddenly been transformed into a place where they no longer wish to live."

(Schwab and Malleret 2020, 117)

“Just as the Nazis painted the Jews as “unclean” and a public health risk, so propaganda slogans such as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” served a similar scapegoating function.”

Medical professionals who speak out are stripped of their licence to practice. As Dr. Francis Christian told a disciplinary panel at the University of Saskatchewan:

"These are the types of panels that were set up in the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany [...] It’s really disturbing that because I call for informed consent, I am not allowed to practice [...] This is disturbing, dystopian, and not acceptable [...] The truth will come out, and when it does you guys will be in big trouble."

“Given all of the above, it does not seem unreasonable to suggest that a deliberate attempt is underway to collapse liberal democracy using psychological warfare techniques learned from the Nazis and to replace it with a eugenics-based form of totalitarianism.”

More on the Apocalypse -- If you can stand it

Water? Would they really try to control WATER? Well, Enron did just that in multiple countries, buying up water rights through bribes to officials. That was 25 years ago and did you hear anyone try to stop them?

$3,000 and a Toy: Novavax Dangles Incentives to Fill Clinical Trials on COVID Shots for Babies, Kids

The “Hummingbird” trial is testing two primary shots and a booster shot of Novavax’s adjuvanted recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax is offering parents up to $3,000 to enroll.

Study Shows European Excess Mortality Correlates With COVID-19 Vaccines

Growing concerns, including in the medical literature and with official inquiries, on excess mortality.

“The percentage of people in these [European] countries receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was positively correlated with excess mortality, for every month between March 2023 and January 2024. The correlations ranged from weak to moderate. Almost all the values were statistically significant.”

EUROPE EXCESS MORTALITY – WHY ARE BULGARIA AND ROMANIA DIFFERENT?

“For the least vaccinated countries, such as Bulgaria and Romania, excess mortality appears to be less of an issue.”

https://dailysceptic.org/2024/08/30/study-shows-european-excess-mortality-correlates-with-covid-19-vaccines/

Excess deaths in the UK cannot be caused by the COVID shots – Office of National Statistics

A Lancet paper list the possible causes of the 8% excess death rate in the UK. The COVID vaccine isn't listed. You can't find what you don't look for.

The Opposite View -- An Exploratory Analysis of 2022 Excess Mortality – Martin Neil and Norman Fenton – Expert Statisticians

YOUNG HEALTHY ADULTS ARE DROPPING DEAD – WHY?

6 MINUTE VIDEO

A STORY FROM THE BBC IN THE UK – MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS WAKING UP?

'Our daughter should not have died from Covid jab'

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2g921rd2lo

A 2024 fall COVID booster is being pushed without data. Some doctors are particularly shameless.

“ Years ago, a famous scientist told me “I am going to have a problem when they recommend 23 boosters over 22 boosters without a randomized study”

I laughed. No one would ever do that, I thought.

Yet, that day steadily approaches.”

Cataracts after the covid jabs

Observations from a nurse

"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."—Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab

Transcript of a censored video of 2021

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/160594.html

"Something's wrong. And now they're going after our kids"— Pediatrician Dr. Angie Farella Speaks Out in '22

Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022

